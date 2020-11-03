Honouring seniors on Nevis: Hon Eric Evelyn applauds Development Bank

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, November 2, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Hon Eric Evelyn, is thanking the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for partnering with his ministry in honouring senior citizens on Nevis during the month of October.

“I just want to say how pleased we are that the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be a wonderful and fantastic corporate citizen,” said the Hon Evelyn. “Of course my ministry has received numerous sponsorships from the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, and I am now delighted that they have come on board to sponsor us at the Senior Citizens Division.”The Hon Evelyn, who is also the Federal Minister of Environment and Cooperatives, made the remarks on Thursday October 29 at an Award Ceremony and Luncheon held at the Jessup’s Community Centre.

READ MORE>>