Hundreds attend St Kitts and Nevis’ 39th Anniversary Independence Day Parade

The familiar sounds of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Band (SKNDF) and the belting out of commands by officers to troops on parade returned to the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 19, 2022, as the twin-island Federation observed its 39th Anniversary of Independence.

This year’s Ceremonial Independence Day Parade was particularly special for many as it marked the first time since 2019 that the parade was held. It was suspended in 2020 and 2021 as authorities sought to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease. Monday’s parade also was the first for the new government headed by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew. Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his Cabinet were elected on August 05, 2022.

A notable moment during the ceremony was the observance of a moment of silence in honour of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. This was followed by a 21-gun salute in honour of His Majesty King Charles III.