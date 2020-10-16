Hundreds of Four Seasons Employees Receive Redundancy Letters

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 16 2020 (WINNFM)

Two hundred and eighty employees of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis were made redundant “due to the delay of the reopening of the borders, and the resulting loss of business”.

In a letter issued to employees on Thursday, October 15, 2020, the resort said “conforming to section 7 of the protection of the employment act of the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, and according to your years of service with the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, you will receive a notice of termination pay”, adding that employees should begin applying for their severance from the Labour Department.

The letter further indicated that employees will be paid for any unused, accrued and or earned vacation and that they will be able to collect their last check and termination pay from October 19 through to the 23, 2020.

