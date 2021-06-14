HURRICANE SEASON: Three areas of disturbances being monitored

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 14 2021(SKNVIBES)

JUST two weeks into the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and already three disturbances are being monitored in various sections of the Western Hemisphere.

The first one is expected to fully develop off the coast of the United States and Canada in the coming days. According to the National Hurricane Center, satellite and surface observations indicated that a well-defined low pressure system, located about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is acquiring more tropical characteristics.

Meteorologists said that environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and that a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today (June 14) or tonight.Then there is a second one that just left the coast of Africa, where there is a strong tropical wave just offshore of West Africa that is said to be producing disorganised showers and thunderstorm activity.

