If you have a job, do it well advises Prime Minister Harris

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 29, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is advising persons, including members of his Cabinet and executives of the party, that the jobs they hold must be done well.“Some people believe that their job is just to do a job,” stated Prime Minister Harris. “A job has to be done well – that is the basic standard. So when you do a job well that is what is expected of you if you are on the job.”

The Honourable Prime Minister was supporting sentiments made by Apostle Eugene Springette of The Temple in Dieppe Bay on Sunday March 28 as he delivered the sermon during a morning worship service that was also attended by the newly re-elected National Executive, and general membership of the Peoples Labour Party following the holding of a successful National Convention the previous day. “And even as we are new out of convention, and you (Apostle Springette) said something so very powerful,” commented Dr Harris.

READ MORE>>