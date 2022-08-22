IICA and Taiwanese Technical Mission expose farmers to proper composting methods

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture (IICA), St. Kitts and Nevis office, and the Technical Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Kitts and Nevis have collaborated to assist farmers in creating high quality compost in an effort to reduce fertiliser cost.

Farmers in St. Kitts and Nevis, on Wednesday August 17, virtually participated in a Caribbean Climate Responsive Forum (CCRAF) web conferencing (webinar) forum from two locations, the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CUNA) Conference Centre in Fortlands, West Basseterre, and Red Cross Conference Centre in Charlestown.

“This year IICA is collaborating with the Taiwan Mission to provide a physical space where they could listen, learn, share and interact with each other,” said IICA Technical Specialist, Ms Sharon Jones, who moderated the St. Kitts site. “We had 34 participants that were at location in St. Kitts, and 29 participants at location in Nevis, and then another 12 participants that were online for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The video-conference, which was moderated by Dominica-based IICA’s Technical Specialist in Water and Soil, Mrs Nekelia Gregoire Carai, was on Techniques for Creating High Quality Compost in an Effort to Reduce Fertilizer Cost.