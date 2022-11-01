IICA hosts Accountability Seminar and celebrates 30th anniversary of operation in the Federation

The Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Delegation held its Accountability Seminar 2022 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Thursday, 27th October.

During the seminar, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives St. Kitts, Miguel Flemming delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture et al, the Honourable Samal Duggins and used the opportunity to share his hopes of strengthening the partnership between IICA and the Ministry.

He said, “The government of St. Kitts-Nevis is on the verge of transforming Agriculture, as this is clear with the recently completed growth strategy from 2022-2031. It is safe to say that we can’t achieve this transformation alone, and we look forward to working with IICA and other allied institutions, farmers, fishers and cooperatives, public and private partners to get us there.”