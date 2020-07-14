Illegal Dumpsites Found on the Bay Road and Fort Thomas Hotel

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 14 2020 (WINNFM)

The Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) continues to warn persons against dumping garbage in places other than the Sanitary Landfill in Conaree. After discovering an illegal dumpsite in West Farm recently, SWMC Collections Manager Inita Lake also visited a location on the Irish Town Bay Road, containing plastic bottles, bags, and an old bed. “This garbage can go in a bin and taken to the landfill and persons use here as an area they can just dump.

Ms. Lake believes most of the garbage found there is commercial waste and said businesses must take greater responsibility in their garbage disposal. She said the SWMC, through its Nosy Program, can assist businesses with garbage collection and disposal solutions. “It appears to me that someone who is running a restaurant and would have cleaned up and would come and dump them. All the plastic bottles and Styrofoam…these are items that can be stored in bins,” she said. “Solid Waste provides a service that can assist every commercial place in St. Kitts.

