IMF predicts declining economic growth for SKN

Source: SKNVibes
THE St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) administration in Basseterre will have its work cut out as the country is expected to see slow economic growth heading into 2023, resultant of the continued impact of rising inflation.

According to statistics from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to see a significant growth rate of 9.8 percent this year despite the current inflation challenges and supply chain bottlenecks affecting all sectors of the economy.

Growth is being attributed to the uptick in the tourism numbers being recorded.

However, thre would be a significant decrease in those numbers – 4.8 percent – next year, according to forecasts by the IMF, as the inflation rate is expected to further cripple the pockets of citizens and residents across all tourism source markets.

