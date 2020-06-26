Improved Primary Health Services now available to residents of Tabernacle and surrounding environs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

With the commissioning and renaming of the new Tabernacle Health Center in honour of a career nursing professional, persons residing in that village and the surrounding communities now have direct access to much improved primary healthcare services. The new facility was commissioned and renamed the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility during a special ceremony on Thursday, June 25, at Station Street, Tabernacle.

Also in attendance were immediate past Health Ministers, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps; senior level government officials including permanent secretaries and heads of departments; Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Tom Lee; members of the nursing and medical fraternity, family of honouree Nurse Sylvia Garnette and residents of Tabernacle village.