Increase in NIA revenue for 2022 a sign of Nevis’ post-Covid economic recovery

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) recorded an 18.82 percent increase in revenue for 2022 compared to 2021, an indicator that Nevis’ economy is on the rebound post Covid-19.

During the 2023 Budget Address delivered on February 20, 2023, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and NIA Minister of Finance, revealed that the overall total revenue collected for fiscal year 2022 amounted to $214.26 million. This represents an increase of $33.94 million compared to $180.32 million collected for 2021.

The Premier outlined the breakdown of the total revenue, explaining that “The total recurrent revenue generated during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $136.52 million, which represents an increase of $10.25 million or 8.11 percent over the $126.27 million generated during the same period in 2021. The revenue collections forecast for the year 2022 was set at $131.37 million. Actual revenue collected for the year 2022 outpaced our forecast by $5.15 million or 3.92%.