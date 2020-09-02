Independence 37 celebratory events curtailed in accordance with COVID-19 measures

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 01, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken the difficult decision to curtail the Independence 37 calendar of events in light of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19. Speaking Tuesday (September 01) evening on the widely popular virtual series, Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed that this year’s Independence events have been modified to minimize health risks to persons.

Some events have been cancelled, while others have been scaled back or will be delivered virtually.According to the prime minister, among the events affected this year is the annual Independence Day Ceremonial Parade. “There will be no Independence Parade this year. This is to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus with thousands of participants attending the Independence Parade. This decision was a painful one given the seminal importance of Independence at the fulcrum of our sovereign state.

