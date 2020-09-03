Basseterre,St.Kitts September 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Registration for the Independence 37 Cook Off competition is now opened and will close at 4pm on Friday 4th September.

he event takes places at Independence Square on Thursday 10th September from 9am to 130 pm. Registration forms can be collected at the Department of Culture, Victoria Road between 8am and 4pm, along with the Rules & Regulations and the Criteria.

One must have a valid food handlers permit to enter and will need to walk with it when registering. There is no registration fee and spaces are limited so go on out and register now.

Please call 467-1539 or Troy Bif Mills at 668-2055 for more information.

