Independence 37 theme accurately captures challenges of 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 26, 2020 (SKNIS)

The 37th Independence theme: “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020”, accurately captures the challenges of 2020 posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic.“This theme truly reflects the times in which we find ourselves this year and indeed brings to the fore the need for us to be resilient and innovative if we are to ensure a secured and stronger future,” said Minister of Health and Chair of the Independence Committee the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett during August 25 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.

Minister Byron-Nisbett congratulated the theme winner for her contribution to this year’s celebrations.A call was made for submissions for the official theme for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, July 17. A total of 57 entries were received.The theme was chosen from several entries that were submitted and was won by 12-year-old Destinee Morris of St. Kitts. Ms. Morris, a second form student of the Saddlers Secondary School.