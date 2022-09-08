Independence 39 Official Calendar of Events released

The official final Calendar of Events for the 39th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis was officially released on Thursday, September 08, 2022, with a wide range of activities.

The 39th Anniversary of Independence is being celebrated under the theme “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”. Activities will spread throughout September and run into October 2022. The first event on the Calendar is the start of the National Colours Week, which kicks off on Friday, September 09 with the colour green. Additionally, Cabinet Members are slated to visit primary schools located in the east and west zones. The Basseterre Zone will be done on Tuesday, September 13, while Wednesday, September 14 is slated for high schools.

A number of grand events are included on the Calendar as is the tradition. National Heroes Day, which is celebrated on September 16 every year, is a commemorative event where the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation-building. This year, there will be two National Heroes Day Observances – one at the National Heroes Park at 8:00 a.m. and the other at R.L. Bradshaw Memorial Park in St. Pauls at 4:00 p.m.