Independence Activities and the Roles of the Police

The Police play two main roles when it comes to Independence activities. Learn more about both on tomorrow’s Policing With You when Inspector Eldrin Dickenson joins host, Superintendent James Francis, to discuss Independence celebratory activities and the roles of the Police.

Policing With You is aired every Thursday on ZIZ radio from 9:15 a.m.

You can also watch it live on the Facebook Pages of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and ZIZ Broadcasting, or catch it on the YouTube Channel of ZIZ Broadcasting.