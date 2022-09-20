Independence Celebrations Continue 

Independence 39 continues as scheduled tomorrow under the theme “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign; Independence 39”.

On Sunday 18th September, the Independence State Service will be held at 4:00 pm at the Antioch Baptist Church.

Monday 19th September, Independence Day, celebrations continue with Independence Address by Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew which will be aired on ZIZ Television at 7:30 am.

The Independence Parade will begin at 8:00 am at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

The Hair in St. Kitts and Nevis Competition continues under the theme “Our National Colours in Splendour”. The competition is an opportunity for aspiring and current hairstylists within the federation to demonstrate their creative and artistic skills.