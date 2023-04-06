Independence Committee convenes meeting to plan activities for 40th Anniversary of Independence

The Organising Committee for the 40th Anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence met for the first time on Tuesday, April 04, 2023, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room to begin preparations for this year’s celebration.

Co-chairs for the Independence 40 Organising Committee are Viera Galloway, Director in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary.

The Committee comprises senior government officials including permanent secretaries, representatives of the armed forces, representatives of the Ministries of the Creative Economy, Education, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Information, as well as representatives from Nevis, including the Premier’s Ministry and Ministry of Education. Representatives from the private sector also form part of the committee.