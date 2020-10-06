Inez France Pre School receives equipment, school supplies from former student Latoya Jones

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Ms. Latoya Jones, a former student of the Inez France Pre School has donated office equipment and school supplies to the institution.Ms. Jones made the presentation during a ceremony at the early childhood development facility on September 30, 2020. She said it was an honour to be able to give back to her alma mater.

“This is where it all started for me. This was the first institution of learning that was responsible for instilling the values that I embrace today, and for launching my education.“I have never forgotten. I hold it dear to my heart and I remain grateful. That is why giving back a little to the Inez France Pre School was so important for me.

READ MORE>>