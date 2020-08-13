Information Minister pleased with turn out for NIA town hall in Cotton Ground

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 27, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Minister of Information and Community Development, Hon. Eric Evelyn is pleased with the turn out to the July 23, 2020 town hall meeting in Cotton Ground, hosted by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).Minister Evelyn said the town hall meeting, the first of five in a series dubbed “Conversations with the People,” was an opportunity to dialogue with residents and provide them with an avenue to interact with their government.

“I think it was a great first meeting. I was very heartened at the attendance at the Cotton Ground Community Centre. I think the presentations were well received and the residents asked a lot of questions.“We feel it is incumbent on us as a government to come out to the public every now and then to give the people an indication of what we’ve been doing as an administration.

