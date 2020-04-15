Inland Revenue Department announces extensions on taxes and licenses for March and April, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2020 (SKNIS)

Persons and business impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation resulting in them not being able to pay their taxes for March and April due to the lock-down will receive an extension, said Comptroller of the St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department, Edward Gift.

“The Inland Revenue Department wishes to advise the public that pursuant to the provisions of the Tax Administration and Procedures Act, all taxes and licenses due and payable during the months of March and April 2020, with the exception of Corporate Income Tax have been extended to April 30, 2020 without interests and penalties,” said the Comptroller at the April 14 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “Corporate Income Tax that is due on April 15, 2020, has been extended to July 15, 2020.”

Mr. Gift noted that the extension and waiver of interests and penalties are automatic. Therefore, “customers do not need to file any additional form or contact the Inland Revenue Department to qualify.”

The comptroller encouraged persons to utilize www.sknird.com and St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department Facebook page.

“The department strongly recommends using our e-services on our website or our Facebook page for all of our customer interactions and persons having additional questions. We do recognize that persons do have questions and we encourage persons to send us a message via our Facebook page. It is preferred that you use the messenger featured on Facebook when asking questions,” he said. “We have deployed additional resources to support your interactions and questions that you may have.”

Persons who have never used the e-services are urged to register as users to conduct business on the website. A member of the IRD customer service team will then contact newly registered users to validate their registration information. Anyone seeking assistance can contact the department from 8 am to 4 pm via telephone numbers 662-8607, 6628675 or 662-8943.

Mr. Gift thanked citizens for making timely payments.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis would like to thank all of its citizens and civic-minded businesses that, notwithstanding the pandemic the nation is facing, they can use our website to pay their taxes on time. This would greatly assist the Federation in terms of meeting the additional expenditures that it has to incur at this point in its fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic,” he said, adding that “the government recognizes the health and well-being of its citizens as its top priority.”