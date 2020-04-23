Inland Revenue Department sees increased use of online portal

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 23, 2020 (SKNIS):

The e-Driver and Vehicle Licence Services of the St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department (SKNIRD) have registered increased activity as more and more residents turn to online solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During January 01, 2020, to March 30, 2020, 18 vehicles, and seven driver’s licenses were renewed using the online services. The month of April registered significantly higher numbers with 91 vehicles and 51 driver’s licenses renewed to date (April 22).

Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry said this was a step in the right direction. “We continue to urge [vehicle] owners and drivers to continue to use this particular online option to avoid long lines at the office and to really ensure that you are physically distancing yourself,” he stated, during the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday.

Persons accessing the service can get assistance from the SKNIRD by calling 662-8607 or 662-8675.