Innovation is key to keeping St. Kitts’ Tourism product competitive, says Minister Henderson

Taxi and tour operators and all other stakeholders within the tourism sector are being challenged to be even more innovative in their approach and marketing efforts to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis’ tourism product remains competitive in an ever-growing global marketplace.

This was stressed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation et al the Honourable Marsha Henderson when she met with taxi and tour operators at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

“I want to begin by commending you all for your resilience over the past two years. However, today I want to implore that we look toward the future. Innovation definitely is the key to refreshing our tourism product. We must be willing and ready to identify new products and to rebrand and repackage existing ones to make them more appealing and to keep our destination competitive and fresh,” said Minister Henderson.

In this regard, the tourism minister pledged the full support of the Cabinet, noting that “our Government will be working with you to improve our marketing efforts to grow your businesses but we will also be working with you and we want to encourage you to continue to partner with us.”