Installation and commissioning of water filtration system on Nevis nears completion

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Work which has commenced on the installation and commissioning of a water filtration system at Hamilton is nearing completion.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, made the announcement while giving an update on the project at his monthly press conference which was held in the Nevis Island Administration’s Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on October 29, 2020.

“Two experts from Lakeshore Engineering out of Georgia in the USA are on the island working on the Hamilton site and they have been doing so for a little over two weeks.“Another expert from a company called AdEdge Technologies also out of Georgia is currently in his last week of quarantine at the Oualie Beach Resort. He will conduct the final commissioning of the plant and train the Nevis Water Department staff .

