International cricket returns to the region in March

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 16 2021 (SKNVIBES)

CRICKET WEST INDIES (CWI) has confirmed the first region international series to be played since the onset of the pandemic, and it would be against the Asian giants, Sri Lanka.

In announcing the series, CWI said it has today (Feb. 16) confirmed the all-format International tour between West Indies and Sri Lanka starting in March, which would see the two teams playing three T20Is, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a bio-secure environment in Antigua from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 2.

According to the regional body, “The T20I Series will create history as the first official international matches to be played by the West Indies Men’s team at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the first West Indies Men’s T20Is to be played in Antigua since 2013. As reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions, West Indies will use these matches as important preparation for the defense of their T20 World Cup title which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.”

