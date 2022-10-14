International press group for Double Tenth National Day wraps-up programme in Taiwan

The Republic of China (Taiwan) prides itself on its democratic way of life, and one of the pillars of democracy is the freedom of the press. It is for this reason that Taiwan partners with the international press as part of its good governance agenda of transparency and accountability.

For its National Day (Double Ten Day) on 10th October, Taiwan invited a 25-member international press group to be a part of the celebrations from October 8-14.

In her National Day address, President H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen said “Aside from issues of national governance, building democratic resilience is key to safeguarding Taiwan. Our primary task in this regard is to make our commitment to a free and democratic system an unbreakable national consensus. In a democratic society, we can have different positions and we can debate with one another, but we should unanimously and resolutely stand behind our free and democratic system, no matter how much external pressure we face.”