kn_flag

inSKN

Intra-regional travel remains a nightmare!

Source: SKNVibes
LIAT 12
Caribbean, Challenges, Government, LIAT

THE challenges facing the region regarding travel are still evident, and it may remain that way for sometime as regional governments and institutions work to find the best solution to a vexing issue for citizens and residents who are paying more for intra-regional travel.

Since the collapse of regional airline LIAT, it has been a nightmare, especially for those who live in the Southern Caribbean, as the airline has restarted operation on a scaledown basis and is not servicing several territories in that geographical space.

In order for those down South to reach the northern islands, it would be cheaper for them to travel to the United States and then return to the islands.

In some instances, persons were being routed through the United Kingdom then to the islands.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

Updated-- 2022 World Food Day Week of Activities (002)

World Food Day 2022 Week Of Activities

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources & Cooperatives is hosting a week of activities in observance of World Food Day on October 16. The

October 17, 2022