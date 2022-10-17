Intra-regional travel remains a nightmare!

THE challenges facing the region regarding travel are still evident, and it may remain that way for sometime as regional governments and institutions work to find the best solution to a vexing issue for citizens and residents who are paying more for intra-regional travel.

Since the collapse of regional airline LIAT, it has been a nightmare, especially for those who live in the Southern Caribbean, as the airline has restarted operation on a scaledown basis and is not servicing several territories in that geographical space.

In order for those down South to reach the northern islands, it would be cheaper for them to travel to the United States and then return to the islands.

In some instances, persons were being routed through the United Kingdom then to the islands.