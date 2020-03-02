Invitation For Open Bid Of A Vehicle Sale

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts 28 February 2020 (SKNVIBES)

1. Job Number
TTMSKN202002
2. Procuring Entity
Taiwan Technical Mission, Taiwan ICDF
3. Contact Person of Sale Entity
Please contact Mr. Henry Yu for the form of open bid and deliver the fill form to TTM office before 10:00 a.m. on March 16th (Monday), 2020 Office Number?+1 869 4652372 e-mails.h.yu@icdf.org.tw
4. Subject and Quantity of Vehicle in Sale
• 2008 TOYOTA FORTUNER 4X4 2,700cc. Registration Number: CD46. Chassis No.: MROYX59G700013146, Mileage 173,750 Km
• All registration relating processing fee, duties & taxes fee would not be included in the bidding price.  Procurer of the vehicle would be accountable for the charge.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X