Invitation For Open Bid Of A Vehicle Sale

Basseterre,St.Kitts 28 February 2020 (SKNVIBES)

1. Job Number TTMSKN202002

2. Procuring Entity

Taiwan Technical Mission, Taiwan ICDF

3. Contact Person of Sale Entity

10:00 a.m. on March 16th (Monday) , 2020 Office Number?+1 869 4652372 e-mail: s.h.yu@icdf.org.tw Please contact Mr. Henry Yu for the form of open bid and deliver the fill form to TTM office before, 2020 Office+1 869 4652372

4. Subject and Quantity of Vehicle in Sale

• 2008 TOYOTA FORTUNER 4X4 2,700cc. Registration Number: CD46. Chassis No.: MROYX59G700013146, Mileage 173,750 Km

• All registration relating processing fee, duties & taxes fee would not be included in the bidding price. Procurer of the vehicle would be accountable for the charge.

