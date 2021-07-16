Invitation Of Open Bid For 3D Printing Machine Procurement

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 15 2021(SKNVIBES)

INVITATION OF OPEN BID FOR 3D PRINTING MACHINE PROCUREMENT

•    Job Number
TTMSKN2102

•    Procuring Entity
Taiwan Technical Mission, Taiwan ICDF

•    Contact Person of Procuring Entity
Mr. William Chen

Office Number: +1 869 6680927

e-mail: h.c.chen@icdf.org.tw

•    Subject and Quantity of Procurement

•    3D printing machine: 2 units

1.The printing machine can print at least 200mm x 200mm x 200mm

2.Assembly needs to be included in the quote.

3.Training or Instruction video is essential.

4.Data transfer: SD card, USB

5.Operating systems: Windows, Mac

6.With control panel

•    Filament: 100 spools
1.Color: white
2.Material: PLA
3.Size: 1kg

