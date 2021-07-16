Basseterre,St.Kitts July 15 2021(SKNVIBES)
INVITATION OF OPEN BID FOR 3D PRINTING MACHINE PROCUREMENT
• Job Number
TTMSKN2102
• Procuring Entity
Taiwan Technical Mission, Taiwan ICDF
• Contact Person of Procuring Entity
Mr. William Chen
Office Number: +1 869 6680927
e-mail: h.c.chen@icdf.org.tw
• Subject and Quantity of Procurement
• 3D printing machine: 2 units
1.The printing machine can print at least 200mm x 200mm x 200mm
2.Assembly needs to be included in the quote.
3.Training or Instruction video is essential.
4.Data transfer: SD card, USB
5.Operating systems: Windows, Mac
6.With control panel
• Filament: 100 spools
1.Color: white
2.Material: PLA
3.Size: 1kg