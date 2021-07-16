Basseterre,St.Kitts July 15 2021(SKNVIBES)

INVITATION OF OPEN BID FOR 3D PRINTING MACHINE PROCUREMENT

• Job Number

TTMSKN2102

• Procuring Entity

Taiwan Technical Mission, Taiwan ICDF

• Contact Person of Procuring Entity

Mr. William Chen

Office Number: +1 869 6680927

e-mail: h.c.chen@icdf.org.tw

• Subject and Quantity of Procurement

• 3D printing machine: 2 units

1.The printing machine can print at least 200mm x 200mm x 200mm

2.Assembly needs to be included in the quote.

3.Training or Instruction video is essential.

4.Data transfer: SD card, USB

5.Operating systems: Windows, Mac

6.With control panel

• Filament: 100 spools

1.Color: white

2.Material: PLA

3.Size: 1kg

