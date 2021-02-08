Is this incident a lawful arrest or an act of brutality?

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis February 7 2021 (SKNVIBES)

IT is written that the purpose of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is to uphold the law fairly and firmly, without fear or favour, to prevent crime, to pursue and bring to justice those who break the law, to keep the peace, to protect, help and reassure residents and visitors and to be seen to do all this with integrity and impartiality.

But is this mandate being executed conscientiously by every member of the RSCNPF? Currently, a photo and videos on social media are being circulated from Nevis with images of a man lying face down in a drain and a law enforcement officer standing on the upper part of his back, seemingly to make an arrest.

While standing on the man’s back, his companions looked on but did not not rebuke him on the act, while man could be heard repeatedly saying that he could not breathe.Those images have caused raised eyebrows in the twin-island Federation as some law abiding citizens are asking, “Were the police executing and arrest or blatantly displaying an act of brutality to a civilian?”

READ MORE>>