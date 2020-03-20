Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project: Prime Minister Harris lauds local engineers

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 20, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



The Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project formally moved into its second phase on Wednesday March 18 when seven contracts were signed by six local contractors, at a ceremony held outside the St. Paul’s Sporting Complex, who will work on the Dieppe Bay to Wellington Road via Sandy Point section of the road.“Good things come to those who wait, and having waited so long the Team Unity Government is now giving you the best road infrastructure in our region.

According to Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Federal Minister of Finance, the management and coordination of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project is by local people and he commended the engineering, professional, and administrative staff at the Public Works Department.