Islander Watersports donates hand sanitizers to students on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 14, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The owners of local company Islander Watersports are playing their part in the fight against COVID-19 by donating 2,000 attachable bottles of hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Education on Nevis.At a brief handing over ceremony on September 14, 2020, Mr. Wincent Perkins, owner of the water taxi service, said he wanted to assist in any way he could during this difficult time.

“We always find ways to give back to the community and we are glad that we could donate 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Ministry.“We are donating this type of sanitizer because the idea is, they can clip them onto their bags, so they have them ready to sanitize their hands throughout the day while they are at school,”.Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

READ MORE>>