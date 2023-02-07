IT experts working to restore NIA system network after cyber attack

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 03, 2023) – Information Technology (IT) professionals on Nevis are working assiduously to restore the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) system network following a recent ransomware cyberattack.

According to the NIA, the government’s IT infrastructure was hit by the cyberattack on January 27, 2023 resulting in the loss of some government services and a loss of internet access across some departments. It was further noted that members of the public “may experience some difficulty in accessing the government’s technology driven services”.

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where hackers seize control of networks and data, and demand money to relinquish control back to the organization. Ransomware attacks surged in 2022, and have impacted thousands of organizations globally, from universities, to financial institutions, central banks, technology corporations, media agencies, private businesses, healthcare facilities, and governments.