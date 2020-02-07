Items stolen from Warner Park following break-in

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE are said to be investigating a break-in at the Players Pavilion at Warner Park, which disrupted the Leeward Islands Hurricanes Fourth round encounter against the Barbados Pride.

SKNVibes Sports understand that the discovery was made yesterday morning (Feb. 6) when final preparations were being made for the encounter.SKNVibes has learnt that items including clothing for the players were reportedly stolen from the pavilion.

Despite several questions from the media, up to publication time the police have not commented on the matter.In a statement to the media, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said: “Due to an overnight break-in at the players pavilion at Warner Park, St. Kitts, the scheduled start of the fourth round match of the West Indies Championship.