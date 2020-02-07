Items stolen from Warner Park following break-in

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE are said to be investigating a break-in at the Players Pavilion at Warner Park, which disrupted the Leeward Islands Hurricanes Fourth round encounter against the Barbados Pride.

SKNVibes Sports understand that the discovery was made yesterday morning (Feb. 6) when final preparations were being made for the encounter.SKNVibes has learnt that items including clothing for the players were reportedly stolen from the pavilion.
Despite several questions from the media, up to publication time the police have not commented on the matter.In a statement to the media, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said: “Due to an overnight break-in at the players pavilion at Warner Park, St. Kitts, the scheduled start of the fourth round match of the West Indies Championship.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X