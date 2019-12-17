It’s Customer Appreciation Week at Sagicor’s offices in St. Kitts

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis,16th December, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Caribbean insurance giant Sagicor, is showing love to all its customers in St. Kitts and Nevis as the company hosts its annual Customer Appreciation Week at its offices in Basseterre.

Cleone Moore, Administrative Manager of the St. Kitts offices said, “Our team has a really exciting and packed week for visitors to our offices. We’ve mixed education with celebration so each day our customers and those who are interested in our services will be able to answer questions to win prizes, and we will be surprising some of our loyal customers with visits from our team members saying “thank you” for their support. The week before Christmas is a great time of year to show our gratitude.”

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X