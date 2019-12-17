It’s Customer Appreciation Week at Sagicor’s offices in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis,16th December, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Caribbean insurance giant Sagicor, is showing love to all its customers in St. Kitts and Nevis as the company hosts its annual Customer Appreciation Week at its offices in Basseterre.

Cleone Moore, Administrative Manager of the St. Kitts offices said, “Our team has a really exciting and packed week for visitors to our offices. We’ve mixed education with celebration so each day our customers and those who are interested in our services will be able to answer questions to win prizes, and we will be surprising some of our loyal customers with visits from our team members saying “thank you” for their support. The week before Christmas is a great time of year to show our gratitude.”