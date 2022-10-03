Jamaica Tallawahs win 2022 Hero CPL Title

Jamaica Tallawahs became 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions on Friday with an eight wicket win over the Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Barbados Royals had won the toss and chose to bat, with Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers getting them off to a blistering start, combining to score 63 runs in the powerplay. However, Fabian Allen would remove both openers to bring the Tallawahs back into the game, before Azam Khan would continue his fine form with the bat to take the Royals to 161/7.

In response Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks would produce an 86-run partnership that frustrated the Royal’s bowling attack. Despite Jason Holder taking the wicket of Brooks, King would lead the rest of the chase as he scored a magnificent 83 runs from 50 balls to see the franchise win their third Hero CPL title.