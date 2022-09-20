Jamaican killed in Sandy Point

A 36-year-old Jamaican national was reportedly killed yesterday (Sept. 17) during an incident at Cart Path, Sandy Point.

According to a press release, police have given his name as Okino Wellington who was residing in Tabernacle.

Police stated that they received a report at about midday yesterday that a man was injured during an altercation.

On response, they met Wellington’s motionless body lying on the floor inside a house at Cart Path, Sandy Point with what appeared to be a wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer and personnel from the Forensic Department had processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.