Jamaican Player Hits the Super Lotto Jackpot

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 8, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Friday 13th was not an unlucky date for one lottery player in Jamaica. Mr. S. Graham is EC$4.56 million richer after winning the recent Super Lotto jackpot on Friday, March 13th. Mr. S. Graham received his cheque from Mrs. Lisa-Marie Brown, Marketing Manager, IGT, and Mr. Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica Limited, on Tuesday, April 7.

Two Caribbean players hit the Super Lotto jackpot last year. The Barbados Lottery welcomed a winner on August 6, 2019, with a Quick Pick bet for the jackpot prize of EC$5.88 million. Later in the year, a Jamaican won the last Super Lotto jackpot for 2019 with a prize of just over EC$3 million.