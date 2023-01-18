JNF General Hospital to Receive New Cataract Equipment

The Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital wishes to alert the public that cataract surgeries will be resuming at the institution within a few weeks, following the successful purchase of new equipment for a multitude of eye procedures.

The Ministry of Health and the Executive Management of JNF stated that cataract surgeries were halted in the hospital since June 2022 due to the lack of proper equipment.

Since assuming office in August 2022, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew made a pledge to restore the general hospital to full functionality. Since then, the search and purchase of new equipment for various sectors within the hospital have been aggressively and successfully sought over the past months.

EC $784,564 was spent to purchase the much-needed equipment. The Eye Clinic is set to receive: