Join SPBS in Virtual Celebration on Sunday September 6th at 3:00 PM

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Despite COVID-19 the work continues for the Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS). Join them on Sunday, September 6th for a Virtual Celebration. Give them one hour and see how you too can contribute to the good of the Federation. Come and meet the three Principal Award Winners hailing from Sandy Point Primary, Newton Ground Primary and St. Pauls Primary schools.

And learn more about our College Scholarship programs (www.spbsinc.org/scholarships/). You will hear how their COVID Fund helped college students stranded in the US and Canada.You are invited to join at 3:00 PM via Facebook Live.

How to join :

i. On the day of the event – https://www.facebook.com/events/442817313261718/

ii. For those that RSVP, you may follow link provided by Evite

iii. For those with out Facebook, special arrangements via Zoom are available (www.zoom.com; #658 078 3735)

