Joint events strengthen SKN and Republic of China (Taiwan) relationship Ambassador Lin says

His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN), believes that the two-day Nevis-Taiwan Expo ongoing at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s Beach contributes to strengthening the relationship between both nations.

Ambassador Lin made the comment while delivering remarks at a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the park on January 16, 2023.

“I know entrepreneurs from all over Nevis are demonstrating their excellent products of all kinds. I believe events like this can promote greater understanding and appreciation of the unique strengths and opportunities of both Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, and will contribute to the sustainable development and prosperity of both nations. That is why our technical mission projects are also taking part in this Nevis-Taiwan Expo.