Joint law enforcement raid nets gun components

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS March 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

A larger investigation is underway to pinpoint the mastermind behind the discovery of gun components following a joint operation on Nevis.

Stopping short of providing full details of Thursday (Mar. 4) night’s joint raid, Assistant Commissioner of Police with Responsibility for Operation, Adolph Adams confirmed that the operation did take place.He told SKNVibes that because investigations are ongoing he could not provide much information; he however noted that lawmen removed component parts from a firearm at a location on Nevis.

“Based on our laws, a component part for a firearm carries the same penalty as a firearm under the Firearms Act,” explained the ACP. The ACP, in reiterating that he could not provide much information, could not identify the locations or the identities of those persons taken into custom.

