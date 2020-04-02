Joint statement from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board and The Department of Labour Re: Application for the Covid-19 Relief Fund

Basseterre St.Kitts, 31ST March 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Further to the announcement of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, the public is hereby advised that the Social Security COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has been established. In partnership with the Labour Department, Social Security will facilitate the payment of up to EC$ 1,000.00 monthly for three months in the first instance.

The first payment will be made as soon as possible.The grant will be paid to all working persons whose income has been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include ;

1. Full time and part-time employees who have been laid off

2. Employed but with reduced hours

