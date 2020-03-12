Junior Health Minister Brandy-Williams delivers address to mark World Kidney Day on Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 12 2020 (SKNVIBES).

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration to mark World Kidney Day on March 12, 2020.The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs and the people of Nevis once again join the rest of the world in recognising World Kidney Day 2020.

This important health day, which is observed on 12th March, aims to increase awareness of the vital role that kidneys play in our general health. It is also an opportunity to encourage behaviours and reinforce the practice of habits that can prevent the development of kidney disease, such as reducing salt intake and drinking adequate amounts of water.There is a range of kidney diseases which develop for different reasons. However, chronic non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are prevalent in our islands and account for the majority of local chronic kidney disease cases.