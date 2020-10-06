Junior Minister of Education issues statement on Overseas Examinations preliminary results 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 02, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a statement issued by Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education on the Overseas Examinations preliminary results 2020.The Ministry of Education, Nevis, congratulates all students on their performance in this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) exams.

We are extremely proud of the display of resilience and perseverance by our students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, while managing the pressure of final assessments. Commendations are also extended to the principals, teachers, parents and supporters who were instrumental in the students’ performance during this examination period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has no doubt caused unprecedented disruptions on a global level. This year, the May/June sitting of overseas examinations were delayed and administered through a modified approach :

1. Selected exams were administered online or via Electronic Testing (E-Testing)

2. Exams were administered in Multiple Choice format (Paper 1)

