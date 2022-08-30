Junior Minister of Education wishes teaching fraternity on Nevis well; looks forward to new school year

As he bade farewell to some retiring school principals and teachers, commended remaining teachers, wished well those going off to study, and welcomed those joining the teaching fraternity, Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education said he is pleased for the start of the 2022/2023 school year which promises to be an exciting one.

Mr. Liburd was delivering remarks at the Back To School Convocation 2022 to herald in the new academic year. The event, which was held at the at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), was hosted by the Department of Education with the theme “Education for the Future: Reflect, Refocus, Recalibrate.”

“I am very happy that we are here for the starting of the new school year. Want to join our Principal Education Officer (PEO) in extending our heartfelt thank you to those of our staff, those who have decided to go on into retirement…Permit me to mention our three principals who have left us for retirement: Mrs. Lineth Williams of the Gingerland Secondary School; Mrs. Violet Clarke [of the Cecele Browne Integrated School]; and Ms. Barbara Hendrickson [of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School]…