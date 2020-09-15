Junior Minister of Gender Affairs on Nevis commends Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, first woman to lead a political party in SKN

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 14, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Gender Affairs on Nevis, says she is honoured to extend congratulatory wishes to Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, who was elected as the Nevis Reformation Party’s leader at a convention on September 13, 2020, making her the first female to lead a political party in St. Kitts and Nevis.Speaking to the Department of Information on September 14, 2020, Minister Brandy-Williams noted that it is an historic moment for Nevisians and Kittitians.

“Dr Daniel-Hodge’s entrance into the political sphere is one of the latest indications of the ongoing political evolution in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly where we women are concerned. Indeed, more of us are boldly stepping forward to serve our country from front stage.“This is a historic moment for Nevisians and Kittitians alike because for the first time in our country’s history, a woman has been elected to lead a political party.

