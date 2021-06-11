Junior Sugar Girls to compete in U-17 World Cup Qualifiers

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 11 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE St. Kitts and Nevis Under-17 Girls football team will know who its opponents are for the first round of the CONCACAF Under-17 World Cup Qualifiers when the draw is made today (June 11).

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship will include the zonal body’s 32 Member Associations and will be split into three rounds – Qualifiers, Group Stage and Knockout Stage.The junior Sugar Girls will be entering the cohampionship in the Qualifying Round, where they will be joined by a number of Caribbean teams.

According to CONCACAF, the top 16 teams on the current CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Ranking have qualified directly to the Group Stage, while the remaining 16 participating teams would begin play in the Qualifying Round.St. Kitts and Nevis will be joined in the qualifiers by Honduras, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Curacao, Dominica, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Island, Anguilla, Guyana, Belize, Suriname, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guadeloupe and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

