Juvenile charged with Murder in Ritchen’s shooting-death

Basseterre, St. Kitts October 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

A juvenile, who was in police custody assisting ranks with their investigation iinto the shooting-death of Kishaun Ritchen of Newtown, was today (Oct. 7) charged with the offence of Murder.

According to a police press release, the juvenile, a 16-year-old male, is currently in custody and is expected to appear before the Child Justice Committee shortly. In a past press release, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force had indicated that close to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, officers had responded to a shooting incident in the Newtown area.

On arrival, they found the motionless body of 34-year-old Kishaun Ritchen lying in Agatha Johnson Lane.Investigations at that time revealed that Ritchen and another individual were walking along Agatha Johnson Lane when a masked gunman ran up from behind and shot him.He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

