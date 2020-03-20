Keeping COVID-19 at bay: SKN Athletics Association commends Development Bank

Basseterre, ST. KITTS, March 20, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis partnered with the St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association by sponsoring the national team to take part in this year’s Carifta Games in Bermuda in the period April 10-13, but the games have now been postponed as a result of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.“I want to thank the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for taking the initiative for donating towards our team for the Carifta Games that were slated for the 10th to the 13th of April.

Word coming out of Bermuda on Friday March 13 stated that the Bermuda National Athletics Association had announced that 2020 Carifta Games had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken after Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands would have announced their withdrawal from the competition.